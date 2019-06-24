Akiem Hicks: When I’m myself, I’m at my best

Things ended badly in New Orleans for defensive lineman Akiem Hicks. The Saints traded him to the Patriots early in the 2015 season, and he played 13 games for New England before becoming a free agent.

Hicks chose the Bears in the 2016 free agency period partly because General Manager Ryan Pace was in the Saints’ front office in New Orleans in 2012 when the team made Hicks a third-round pick.

In three seasons in Chicago, Hicks has started every game, and he earned his first Pro Bowl in 2018.

He has never felt more at home.

“I’m appreciated here for everything I am,” Hicks said, via Dan Pompei of TheAthletic.com.. “I’ve never been expected to be anyone but myself here, and when I’m myself, I’m at my best.”

Pace calls Hicks a “catalyst” for what the Bears have built and are building on defense. Adding Khalil Mack in a trade last year gave the Bears one of the best defenses in the league.

“We already had this dominant defense, and then you add, let’s call it what it is, one of the best defensive players in the league, top five for sure, top three to me,” Hicks said. “It was lagniappe, as they say in the south.”

Former Bears defensive linemen Dan Hampton, Tommie Harris, Ed O’Bradovich and Chris Zorich recently were on a panel discussion with Hicks, who accepted the old-timers’ challenge to live up to the team’s great defenses of yesteryear.

“We all want to leave our mark somewhere,” Hicks said. “This is our opportunity to leave our mark. We have everything it takes. It’s just a matter of if we want it enough.”