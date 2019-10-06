Akiem Hicks leaves game in 1st quarter after hurting elbow

Cam Ellis
NBC Sports Chicago

Well, that was fast! 

Only a few plays into his return from an injured knee, Bears' starting defensive tackle Akiem Hicks left the game with a new injury. 

Hicks appeared to hurt his shoulder on a run play in the first quarter, and was immediately taken into the medical tent: 

Hicks' return to the game is questionable: 

