Well, that was fast!

Only a few plays into his return from an injured knee, Bears' starting defensive tackle Akiem Hicks left the game with a new injury.

Hicks appeared to hurt his shoulder on a run play in the first quarter, and was immediately taken into the medical tent:

Akiem Hicks walked off with a trainer holding his left arm. He's going to the locker room. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) October 6, 2019

Akiem Hicks is now out of the injury tent and looks like he just went to the locker room for real this time. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) October 6, 2019

Hicks' return to the game is questionable:

Bears officially rule Akiem Hicks as questionable to return with an elbow injury. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) October 6, 2019

Akiem Hicks leaves game in 1st quarter after hurting elbow originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago