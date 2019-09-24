The Bears secured a much-needed win over the Washington Redskins on Monday night, 31-15, but may have lost a critical piece to their elite defense along the way.

Akiem Hicks was forced out of the game in the second half with a right knee injury and was spotted exiting FedEx Field with a noticeable limp.

#Bears DL Akiem Hicks leaves for the buses following the game. He left with a right knee injury. pic.twitter.com/F91KNIdUIO — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 24, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Hicks was his usual disruptive self against the Redskins and recovered the Case Keenum fumble that was caused by another relentless Khalil Mack pass rush. Chicago's defense was clearly less effective after his exit.

The timing couldn't be worse for the Bears, who face the Vikings' underrated offense in a critical NFC North battle Sunday.

We'll continue to update Hicks' status as more information becomes available.

Akiem Hicks leaves FedEx Field with noticeable limp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago