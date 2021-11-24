Akiem Hicks and Justin Fields officially declared out, Allen Robinson doubtful for Bears-Lions

Quarterback Justin Fields isn’t the only player the Bears won’t have in Thursday’s matchup against the Lions.

Earlier this week, head coach Matt Nagy ruled Fields out with his ribs injury. But defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (ankle) and running back Damien Williams (calf) are also out for the Thanksgiving contest.

Hicks also missed last week’s game with the ankle issue. He was also unable to play a couple of games earlier in the season due to a groin issue. Williams has been out since Week Eight.

Receiver Allen Robinson (hamstring) is doubtful after he was unable to participate in all three days of the practice week. Robinson hasn’t played since Week Nine.

Defensive back Eddie Jackson (hamstring), defensive end Mario Edwards (ribs), defensive back Tashaun Gipson (chest), and receiver Marquise Goodwin (shoulder) are all questionable. Receiver Darnell Mooney (foot) has no status and is expected to play.

