Akiem Hicks exits with arm injury

Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks can’t catch a break on the injury front.

Hicks, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury, was back on the field today — but only for a few plays before he suffered an arm injury.

It looked painful, as Hicks’ left arm got caught between two other players in a pileup on the line. Hicks seemed to be hurting as he walked off the field and into the locker room in London.

It’s been a tough, physical game early on, and Raiders guard Richie Incognito has already picked up a personal foul penalty, as he so often does. The score is 0-0 in the first quarter.