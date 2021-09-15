Akiem Hicks ends his silence on his contract situation at a charity event and says he wants to ‘do everything in my power’ to retire as a Chicago Bear

Akiem Hicks had shoes to hand out Tuesday afternoon on the South Side.

Dozens of boxes were stacked in a meeting room for the Chicago Bears defensive lineman to give to children at the SOS Children’s Villages Illinois, a foster-care organization aimed at helping children live in single-family homes with their siblings and full-time foster parents.

The kids, some dressed in Bears T-shirts and others in pretty dresses, waited outside for their chance to meet Hicks and receive their gifts.

But first there was some football to catch up on — months of it, in fact.

Hicks hadn’t spoken to the media at all leading up to his 10th NFL season and sixth with the Bears.

In the middle of the silence, agent Drew Rosenhaus made it known that Hicks wanted a contract extension with the Bears as he entered the final season of his four-year, $48 million deal. That extension didn’t materialize for Hicks, who will be 32 in November, and the only public voices on the situation until Tuesday were those of general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy, who both recently praised Hicks’ effort and leadership when asked about an unexplained absence in training camp.

With media invited to Tuesday’s charity event, Hicks finally provided his thoughts beforehand, saying he hopes to play out the rest of his career with the Bears — and will “do everything in my power to do so” — even though there’s no deal to this point.

He said his media silence was based on a desire to focus on celebrating his long-held dream of making it to his 10th year in the league and not on the contract issue.

“No matter what I said and no matter how I phrased my intention on being a Bear for the rest of my career, that’s what I want,” Hicks said. “That’s what I feel at the end of the day is right for me, that I started a piece of my career here and it grew and it blossomed. And I’ve just had so many joy-filled moments as a Chicago Bear, I can’t see myself in another jersey. So for me, less battle about contract situations and really just enjoying this space.”

Hicks said he spent a great deal of energy in the offseason pondering how the situation would play out, thinking about the home he has made in Chicago and the friends he would have to leave. He still thinks about it but said his motivation is based more in enjoying where he is in his career.

“Unfortunately, you don’t get to choose this moment,” he said. “I don’t get to say, ‘This is the date, the end of my contract,’ but it’s upon us and I have to accept that. It’s a present thought in my mind, but it can’t be my main focus in this period of time.”

Hicks, who played his first four seasons with the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots, revitalized his career when he joined the Bears in 2016 on a two-year, $10 million contract. The Bears jumped to sign him to an extension before his second season, and he totaled 23 sacks, 53 quarterback hits and five forced fumbles over his first three seasons in Chicago and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018.

Hicks said he didn’t want out of Chicago in March when the Bears cut former All-Pro cornerback Kyle Fuller, though there was speculation to the contrary. He remains one of the defensive leaders and opened the season with three tackles, a half-sack shared with Robert Quinn, two quarterback hits and a roughing-the-passer penalty in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

He vowed to continue to give maximum effort despite his disappointment, saying his relationship with the Bears is “very professional.” Getting on the field in front of fans also helps push contract concerns out of his mind.

“I’ve been hired to do a job, and the job isn’t done yet,” Hicks said. “So I’m going to continue to play and continue to put my best foot forward and carry myself as the professional that I have been for my entire career.”

A reporter started to press Hicks on whether he could put behind the Bears not placing the same value on an extension in order to continue his career in Chicago, but there was an interruption.

The kids had waited long enough, and Hicks — who has worked with SOS since 2017 and is drawn to the sense of community within the organization — was needed to start the shoe giveaway.

“I would love to dodge that question,” Hicks cracked.

The chance for a follow-up is to be determined.