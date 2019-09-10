Akeem Spence joins the Eagles

With defensive tackle Malik Jackson out for the year, the Eagles had a need at the position. They’ve quickly filled it.

Per a league source, the Eagles have signed defensive tackle Akeem Spence.

Spence, 27, started 16 games for the Dolphins in 2018.

A fourth-round pick out of Illinois in 2013, Spence started his career with the Buccaneers. After four years in Tampa, he played in 2017 with the Lions.

As a vested veteran, the Eagles won’t be on the hook for Spence’s full salary if he’s ultimately released before the end of the season.

