Akeem Spence feels bad for players still on the Dolphins

Getting released around the cut to 53 players is a tough pill for many players to swallow, but it has turned out pretty well for defensive tackle Akeem Spence.

Spence was released by the Dolphins in late August and that means he got to avoid being part of last Sunday’s 59-10 loss to the Dolphins. His week got better when his agent called him on Monday to tell him that the Eagles were interested in signing him after losing Malik Jackson to a foot injury.

“It just so happened, around 3 or 4, I’m taking my clothes to the cleaners, I see my agent called me,” Spence said, via the Philadelphia Inquirer. “He asked me, how would I like the opportunity to be on a Super Bowl contender? I said, ‘Who wouldn’t?'”

Spence called the Eagles a “first class” organization and said playing the Eagles system with former Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke is “the perfect fit for me.” He suggested that playing in Miami in 2019 was on the extreme other end of the spectrum for his former teammates.

“I feel bad for ’em. . . . Those guys don’t have any control over what’s going on. . . . It’s one of those things, man, you shake your head on,” Spence said.

We’ve heard that some Miami players would like to join Spence as ex-Dolphins, but the Eagles and Dolphins will meet on December 1 should any Dolphins want to show Spence where he can stow his pity.