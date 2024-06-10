Ake helps the Netherlands round off EURO 2024 build-up with Iceland victory

City’s Nathan Ake figured for just over an hour and provided an assist as the Netherlands rounded off their EURO 2024 preparations with a 4-0 victory over Iceland at Feyenoord’s De Kuip stadium.

In what was Ronald Koeman's side’s final friendly ahead of the tournament which gets underway in Germany on Friday, the Dutch proved too strong for their Icelandic visitors.

Ake had come close to giving the hosts an early breakthrough with the central defender's 16th minute header from Joey Veerman’s cross going narrowly wide.

But Koeman’s side didn’t have to wait to much longer for the breakthrough with Xavi Simons firing the Netherlands into a 23rd minute lead.

The RB Leipzig midfielder slotted home from close range after latching onto Denzil Dumfries’ headed assist.

The Veerman/Ake combination dovetailed again as the Netherland sought to extend their first half advantage but the City man was once more off target.

However, four minutes after the restart Ake played a pivotal role as the Dutch doubled their advantage through skipper Virgin van Dijk who headed into the bottom corner from Ake’s neat assist.

Ake then made way for Micky van de Ven shortly past the hour mark before Koeman’s side further extended their lead 11 minutes from time when Donyell Malen fired home from the right side of the box.

And a fine night's work by the hosts was then sealed three minutes into injury time when substitute Wout Weghorst also breached the Icelandic defence.

It was the ideal way for the Dutch to round off their preparations before the real business begins in Germany.

The Netherlands begin their Group D campaign this Sunday, June 16, when they tackle Poland in Hamburg, kick-off 14.00pm (UK).

That’s then followed by a huge clash against France on Friday June 21, the contest taking place in Leipzig, kick-off 20.00pm (UK).

The Dutch then round off their group campaign then they face Austria on Tuesday, June 25 in Berlin, kick-off 17.00pm (UK).