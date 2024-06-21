Ake helps Netherlands to clean sheet in France stalemate

Nathan Ake played the full 90 minutes for the Netherlands in their 0-0 draw with France at Euro 2024.

City’s defender produced a characteristically strong display from left-back after also starting in his nation's 2-1 opening Group D win over Poland.

The result is the first goalless stalemate at the 2024 edition of the prestigious competition despite both teams creating a number of chances.

It means Ronald Koeman’s side have are now on four points and have edged closer to the knockout stage ahead of their final first phase assignment – a clash with Austria.

The Netherlands almost made the perfect start to proceedings when Jeremie Frimpong utilised his blistering pace to break into the box before his effort was tipped behind.

In a breathless opening 15 minutes, France then spurned a great chance.

Adrien Rabiot played a neat one-two to arrive in the area, but with goal at his mercy, he overhit a pass into Antoine Greizmann’s path instead of shooting, meaning the Atletico Madrid forward couldn’t get enough purchase on his effort.

After the exciting opening exchanges, the match’s intensity dropped somewhat in the humid Leipzig conditions with Xavi Simon’s speculative effort into Mike Maignan’s hands and Greizmann’s blocked free-kick the first half’s last chances of note.

The intriguing tactical battle between two of the Euro's heavyweights continued after the interval but Marcus Thuram came close on the hour when his drilled shot whistled past the post.

Although the chance gave France a shot in the arm, Ake continued to thwart the pace and trickery of Ousmane Dembele who continued to be lively.

But the Netherlands had to dig deep defensively and were fortunate not to be behind when Greizmann found space inside the box before scuffing his effort which Bart Verbruggen was able to save.

After soaking up immense pressure, Koeman's team thought they had broken the deadlock, albeit against the run of play, but Simon's drive from the edge of the area was ruled out after Denzel Dumfries was adjudged to be blocking Maignan's sight from an offside position before the ball found the net.

Despite a final 10 minutes that ebbed and flowed, neither side could find the breakthrough as the spoils were shared at Red Bull Arena.

Ake's nation conclude the group stage by locking horns with Austria at Olympiastadion on Tuesday 25 June at 17:00 (UK).

