Akanji shines as Switzerland go through to EURO 2024 knockout stages

Manuel Akanji produced a superb display as Switzerland made it through to the last 16 of EURO 2024 with a 1-1 draw against hosts Germany in Frankfurt.

The City defender was his customary composed and classy presence at the heart of what was a hugely impressive Swiss display at the Frankfurt Arena in their Group A finale.

And for 91 minutes it looked as if the Swiss were set for a famous win after Dan Ndoye had fired them into a deserved 28th minute lead.

However Julian Nagelsmann’s hosts - skippered by former City captain Ilkay Gundogan - levelled three minutes into stoppage time thanks to a fine header from substitute Niklas Fullkrug.

Germany had enjoyed the lion’s share of the early pressure and thought they had taken a 17th minute lead when Robert Andrich’s 25-yard shot beat Swiss keeper Yann Sommer.

However, referee Daniele Orsato was advised to take a VAR check and ruled that Jamal Musiala had committed a foul in the build-up.

The Swiss then began to threaten themselves and it was Marat Yukin’s underdogs who struck first on 29 minutes as Ndoye’s first-ever international goal stunned the hosts.

A neat Swiss build up pinned the Germans back and an inviting ball from Remo Freuler was finished superbly by Ndoye’s instinctive right-footed close-range volley.

BEST OF ENEMIES: Manuel Akanji tracks former City team mate Ilkay Gundogan

Germany sought to up the ante after the break with Musiala forcing a 47th minute save from Sommer with Kai Havertz then seeing a 63rd minute header arrow just wide.

Akanji then produced a stunning 69th minute block to deny Joshua Kimmich what seemed a certain leveller as the hosts further ramped up the pressure.

Switzerland had the ball in the net again eight minutes from time when Ruben Vargas stuck after a lightning counter-attack but he was marginally offside.

And it then needed a stunning save from German keeper Manuel Neuer to deny Swiss skipper Granit Xhaka’s superb 88th minute strike.

However, two minutes into stoppage time Germany substitute Fullkrug rose to head home a dramatic leveller to rescue a point – and so confirm the hosts’ place as group winners.

Akanji’s Switzerland go through as group runners-up and will face the runners up in Group B in the knockout stages. Germany will face the runners-up in England's Group C.