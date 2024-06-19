Akanji on form as Switzerland draw with Scotland at Euro 2024

Manuel Akanji was solid in defence for Switzerland in their 1-1 draw with Scotland at Euro 2024.

The City centre-back again played the full 90 minutes for his nation after also starting the impressive 3-1 win over Hungary on Saturday.

Murat Yakin’s side are now on four points from two games and all but guaranteed a place in the competition’s knockout stages.

Akanji's team were made to work hard for their share of the spoils in Cologne.

In fact, Scotland took the lead after 12 minutes when Scott McTominay's tepid effort was diverted away from Yann Sommer's grasp by Fabian Schar's outstretched leg.

Xherdan Shaqiri levelled for Murat Yakin's side soon after, capitalising on a mistake to curl home the loose ball from 20 yards.

Akanji thought he had set up his side's second goal just after half an hour, when he flicked a clever backwards header into the path of Dan Ndoye.

The forward tucked the ball home but was immediately flagged offside.

Our defender had an injury scare when he landed awkwardly following a superb defensive header, but quickly recovered after receiving some medical attention.

He had to be at his determined best for much of the second period with Scotland pushing hard for a winner.

It was his incredible goal line clearance that prevented McTominay from tapping the ball home for a stoppage time winner.

Our 28-year-old even celebrated the intervention by spreading his arms out wide and pumping the air.

In the end, Akanji's 49 successful passes was more than anyone else on the pitch while he also managed five clearances, three recoveries and one block.

They now just need to avoid a heavy defeat against hosts Germany on Sunday 23 June in order to finish in Group A's top two, while their four point haul would still likely take them through if they were to come third.