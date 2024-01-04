AJC names Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets to All-State team

Jan. 4—THOMASVILLE — The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has released its All-State high school football teams for each classification and Thomas County Central and Thomasville High School were prominently featured.

Leading the charge is second year Yellow Jacket head coach Justin Rogers, who was named 6A coach of the year. In just two years, Rogers has guided this Yellow Jackets gridiron squad into a 180, leading them to a 27-1 record, back-to-back undefeated regular seasons for the first time in program history, back-to-back region championships and a 6A state title.

Auburn commit Dee Reddick also joined the fray, not only being named first team all-defense, but also receiving the 6A defensive player of the year award. Reddick was a nightmare on defense as he recorded 38 solo tackles, four interceptions and was at the helm of one of, if not the, best defense in the state of Georgia. Reddick helped lead the Yellow Jackets to a state title with a game-sealing fumble recovery in the semi-finals against Marist and ten total tackles in the championship game.

Joining Rogers and Reddick on the All-State team is Malachi Thomas. The big tight end was a key piece in the Central passing attack this season and was one of their best receivers. He had two touchdown receptions in the state title game against Woodward. Receiving an honorable mention was iron man running back Trey Brenton, who recorded 1719 rushing yards on 265 carries for 22 touchdowns this season.

In 3A, two Bulldogs were recognized as the best in their class. Mercer commit Cole Shaw was named to the All-State first team. Shaw had a phenomenal senior year with Thomasville, racking up 31 receptions for 712 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 23 yards per catch and stood out as one of the best receivers in 3A.

An honorable mention went to punter Andrew Bennett, who has emerged as not just one of the best punters in the state, but as one of the top punters nationwide. On 56 punts this season he averaged 39.6 yards per punt with a long of 65. He was able to place 18 of his 56 punts inside the 20, which garnered him national attention.