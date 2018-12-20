Ajayi leads South Alabama past Alabama A&M 79-67

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Josh Ajayi scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds as South Alabama kept Alabama A&M winless with a 79-67 victory on Wednesday night.

Ajayi was 9 of 10 from the field for the Jaguars (6-5). Kory Holden added 16 points, five rebounds and five assists, Trhae Mitchell had 11 points with 13 rebounds, nine assists and four steals and Rodrick Sikes chipped in another 11 points.

Jordan Andrews drained a 3-pointer for a 28-26 lead with 3:40 left in the first half and the Jaguars led the rest of the period, building to a 37-30 edge at the break.

South Alabama fell behind briefly, 38-37, early in the second half but Ajayi replied with a pair of layups and Andrews sank a 3 to put the Jaguars back on top 45-40 with 14:56 to play. They held the lead and a Mitchell dunk followed by a Holden 3-pointer pushed it to 59-45 with 11:15 remaining.

Brandon Miller, Jalen Reeder and Arthur Johnson scored 13 points apiece for the Bulldogs (0-10).