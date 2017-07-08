Ajax youngster Nouri collapses during Bremen friendly

The 20-year-old prospect was treated on the field after collapsing during Ajax's game against the German side, which was abandoned

Ajax player Abdelhak Nouri received treatment on the field after collapsing during Saturday's friendly against Werder Bremen in Austria, with the Eredivisie club later clarifying he had suffered a heart arrythmia but was in a stable condition.

In the 72nd minute of the game at Lindenstadion in Hippach, the 20-year-old midfielder lay down on his back inside the Bremen half in clear discomfort.

Ambulances and paramedics then tended to Nouri on the pitch, with a screen drawn around him.

"Emergency services are still [treating] Nouri, players look worried," Ajax tweeted. "It is serious, we [will let you] know immediately if there is more clarity."

A trauma helicopter then landed on the ground to assist the medics treating Nouri and fans were asked to leave the stadium with the match abandoned.

Shortly after Nouri arrived in hospital, Ajax sent a further update affirming that the youngster's state had improved.

"[Nouri] has a heart arrythmia. He is in a stable condition, he has a heartbeat and is sleeping," the club's official Twitter feed informed.

"Nouri has now been taken to hospital. Thank you for all your messages of support."