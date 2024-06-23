Ajax steal Barcelona deal for Belgian defensive ace – report

About a month ago, it was reported that Barcelona were on the verge of securing a deal for Jorthy Mokio on a free transfer.

Mokio is still contracted to Gent, but his deal at the Belgian outfit expires at the end of the month, meaning he will be available as a free transfer.

Barcelona were deemed the undisputed favourite to sign Mokio on a free deal. But it appears the Catalans are now on the verge of missing out on the defensive talent.

Ajax steal Barcelona’s deal for Mokio

According to Diario SPORT, Jorthy Mokio has now put an end to a month-long transfer saga by opting for a move to Ajax.

The report mentions the deal Barcelona had with the player’s agent. But in the end, the two parties were not able to reach a financial agreement.

Barcelona have missed out yet another star talent (Photo by JASPER JACOBS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

This came even after the fact that both Barcelona and the player’s agent were in constant contact in recent weeks.

Ajax, meanwhile, have stepped in and stolen the deal. The Eredivisie giants are all set to bag the services of Mokio on a free transfer.

Mokio prioritised Barcelona move

The player, for his part, had always maintained that he wanted to join the ranks at Barcelona. He always prioritised a move to La Masia over anything else.

Barcelona, though, were not able to reach an agreement, which ultimately forced the defender to settle for a move to Ajax.

The report adds that Mokio’s move to Ajax will be imminent. He will undergo a medical on Monday and later sign a contract.