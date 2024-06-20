Ajax remain keen on Burnley’s Dutch Euro 2024 hero

Wout Weghorst is rumoured to be in line for a return to the Netherlands with Ajax, according to TransferWatch.nl. The 31-year-old forward spent last term on loan with TSG Hoffenheim and scored the Netherlands’ decisive goal in the win over Poland at the 2024 European Championship in Germany just days ago.

It is alleged that his management is talking to Ajax to reach a personal agreement imminently. The attacker can sign a multi-year contract in the Dutch capital.

The 6 ft 6 striker is still under contract with Burnley until 2025, yet spent last season on loan in the Bundesliga, as the Lancashire side saw relegation from the Premier League. With Die Kraichgauer, Weghorst scored seven goals and assisted three in 28 league games, causing several clubs to sit up and take notice.

According to TransferWatch information, Weghorst is happy to put aside many millions from Saudi Arabian suitors to continue his career in Amsterdam. In the background, Ajax is in constructive discussions with Burnley to agree a buyout of his last year of contract. Weghorst’s last stint in his homeland came with AZ Alkmaar from 2016-2018. He scored 31 goals in 60 Eredivisie games before departing for VfL Wolfsburg.

Ajax sees Weghorst as the ideal competitor for the talented Brian Brobbey (22) and a perfect replacement for the departing Chuba Akpom (28). There is serious interest in the latter from England, France and Germany. Akpom is expected to make a decision on his future in the coming weeks.

GBeNeFN | Max Bradfield