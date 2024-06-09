Ajax, PSV Eindhoven overtake Barcelona in race to sign Belgian wonderkid defender

In recent weeks, Barcelona have made a move to sign highly-rated Belgian defender Jorthy Mokio, who made four appearances for Gent’s first team last season at the age of 16. Deco has been working on the deal, which had the Catalan giants ahead of the rest of the competition.

🚨 De Jong is back in training with the group. @ESPNnl — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 9, 2024

However, they could now have fallen behind in the race to secure Mokio’s signature, as Relevo have reported that both Ajax and PSV Eindhoven have offered more lucrative packages to the talented teenager. Because of this, the situation is considered to be wide open.

Barcelona’s stance on the matter is cautious, as they are unsure whether they will be able to convince Mokio to join. They do have the lure of La Masia, and in recent years, they have shown a clear pathway to the first team – something that Hansi Flick is set to carry on during his tenure.

Mokio would be a top signing for Barcelona, and he’d been another excellent prospect in their youth system. It’s far from guaranteed that they will sign him, but they’ve got as good a chance as anyone.