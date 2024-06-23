Ajax join Bayern Munich, Barcelona and PSV in race to sign Gent’s highly rated teenager

Mike Verweij is reporting that Ajax have joined the race to sign 16-year-old Belgian defender Jorthy Mokio from Gent. The teenager is being pursued by a number of top clubs, including Bayern Munich, Barcelona and another Eredivisie side in PSV. Gent had been hoping that the teenager would remain with the side for a few more seasons, but contract negotiations have barely been able to take place with the player attracting interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Mokio made his senior debut for the Gent first team this season. During the post-season play-offs he played four times. The defender came through the Gent youth system, but it appears that these few appearances will be the only chance that Gent fans get to see him in the Buffaloes shirt.

Gent have sold a number of players this season and will be looking to reinvest the money in the summer to try and challenge for the Belgian title. There will be frustration that they aren’t able to make more money from selling Mokio to one of the top sides interested in him.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson