Ajax are interested in signing former Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst

Ajax are interested in signing former Manchester United striker Wout Weghorst.

To the surprise of many in January 2023, the Red Devils brought in Burnley striker Weghorst on a loan deal to bolster their attack.

Despite an initially positive start, where he provided an assist in the Carabao Cup final, the Dutchman predictably failed to leave much of an impression.

Weghorst huffed and puffed and pressed well and clearly gave his all when wearing the Red shirt.

Nonetheless, two goals in 31 appearances as a striker tells its own story.

As a result, United did not aim to sign the player permanently and he went on loan to Hoffenheim in Germany, where he has fared better, scoring seven goals in 30 games.

Weghorst has also already hit the headlines at Euro 2024 by scoring a late winner in the Netherlands crucial victory over Poland in the opening match of the group.

The tall striker also made a massive impression for his country in the World Cup quarter finals of 2022 where he scored two late goals to take Argentina to extra-time, when the Dutch would eventually lose on penalties.

Due to his improved play, The Telegraph report that “Ajax are considering a move for the Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst in a cut price deal with Burnley.”

“Weghorst has one year left on the contract he signed with Burnley after joining the Lancashire club from Wolfsburg in January 2022.”

“But the 31-year-old striker is thought to be reluctant to play in the Championship next season and open to a move to a top-flight club, with Ajax monitoring his situation.”

The Dutch striker is clearly a better player than he showed at Old Trafford and is capable of some soft touches and decent link up play.

However, the Eredivisie may be a good landing spot for him as he has proven that he cannot score regularly at the highest level as he also only managed two goals in 20 appearances for Burnley in the Premier League.





Want to be the first to hear breaking Man United news? For carefully selected, crucial updates, join our WhatsApp channel: https://bit.ly/United-Breaking-News.

