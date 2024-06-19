Ajax interested in former PSV midfielder Pablo Rosario

OGC Nice midfielder Pablo Rosario is being monitored by Francesco Farioli’s Ajax, Voetbal International reports, as the Amsterdam club could link their new manager with a player he worked with in France last term.

The 35-year-old Italian manager is charmed by the Amsterdam native and would like to take him to Ajax. Last season, the defensive midfielder helped his side finish fifth in Ligue 1, making 30 appearances in the process. Nice also reached the Coupe de France Quarter-finals in 2023-24.

Rosario, a graduate of Almere City’s academy, and prior servant of PSV Eindhoven, still has a contract with Nice until 2026 but seems to be interested in a reunion.

Ajax still have plenty of options for the dominate midfielder profile, including Sivert Mannsverk, Branco van den Boomen, Jordan Henderson and Benjamin Tahirovic. However, in a summer of transition as Ajax finished fifth, it is not impossible that the capital club will say goodbye to one or more players under their new young boss.

GBeNeFN | Max Bradfield