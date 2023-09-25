Ajax-Feyenoord Match Called Off as Flares Thrown Onto Pitch

The biggest match in Dutch football, Ajax v Feyenoord, came to an abrupt ending on Sunday, September 24, as the repeated throwing of flares onto the pitch saw the referee abandon proceedings shortly before the hour mark.

De Klassieker, as the match is known in the Netherlands, was not going the home side’s way, with them trailing 3-0 when the match was forced to a stop.

According to a statement from Ajax, “Shortly before half-time, fireworks were thrown onto the pitch, after which referee Serdar Gozubuyuk temporarily suspended the match. In the 56th minute, another fireworks incident took place. The referee officially suspended the match after consulting with the local authorities.”

Police charged fans and used tear gas outside the Johan Cruijff Arena, they said.

Ajax fired its director of football with “immediate effect,” the club said in a statement published Sunday, citing recent “disappointing results.”

Footage posted to X by user @DanielsenAxedal shows the flares being thrown onto the pitch as players walk off, and police dispersing crowds outside the stadium.

The remainder of the game has been scheduled to be played on September 27, behind closed doors. Credit: @DanielsenAxedal via Storyful