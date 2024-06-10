Ajax and FC Twente interested in signing Burnley striker

VI is reporting that Ajax are considering a move for 31-year-old striker Wout Weghorst. The Amsterdam club are not the only Eredivisie side interested in bringing the Dutch international to the league. FC Twente are also considering the Burnley forward for the 2024/2025 season. Weghorst is still under contract at Burnley until 2025 but has spent the last few seasons out on loan.

Weghorst was in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim for the 2023/2024 season, where he scored seven goals and grabbed three assists in 28 Bundesilga matches. Weghorst only played 20 games for Burnley during his spell there, scoring twice and grabbing three assists. He has since had time at Manchester United and Besiktas.

Ajax are only considering a new striker if Chuba Akpom leaves the club this summer. They have already seen one of their 2023 summer signings in George Mikautadze leave, with the Georgian returning to FC Metz.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson