Ajax consider cut price deal with Burnley for Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst

Wout Weghorst, currently at Euro 2024 with the Netherlands, has one year left on his Burnley contract - AFP/Ronny Hartman

Ajax are considering a move for the Netherlands striker Wout Weghorst in a cut price deal with Burnley.

Weghorst scored within two minutes of his introduction as a late substitute in the Netherlands’ 2-1 victory over Poland in Hamburg on Sunday.

It was the latest dramatic intervention from the bench for his country from Weghorst, who famously came on to score twice for the Dutch against Argentina in Qatar in 2022 and take their World Cup quarter-final into extra-time.

Weghorst has one year left on the contract he signed with Burnley after joining the Lancashire club from Wolfsburg in January 2022.

But the 31-year-old striker is thought to be reluctant to play in the Championship next season and open to a move to a top-flight club, with Ajax monitoring his situation.

Ajax endured a miserable season when they finished fifth, 35 points behind champions PSV Eindhoven, and are looking to reduce their wage bill.

Steven Bergwijn, Chuba Akpom and Brian Brobbey have all been linked with moves away from the Dutch club, who are understood to be eyeing up Weghorst as they bid to refresh their attack.

Weghorst scored just two goals in 20 appearances for Burnley before being loaned to Besiktas in July 2022.

His loan at the Turkish club ended up being cut short when Manchester United came calling six months later in the wake of Weghorst’s World Cup heroics and signed the player on a short-term loan as a cheap forward option.

Weghorst endured a difficult time at Old Trafford, managing just two goals in 31 appearances, and was loaned to Hoffenheim last summer. He fared better back in Germany, scoring seven goals in 30 appearances.

With Vincent Kompany - who saw no place for Weghorst - having left Burnley to take over as Bayern Munich coach, the Turf Moor club will leave it to their new manager to decide whether to keep or sell the striker.

However, it is thought likely that Weghorst’s preference will be to move on, rather than play in England’s second tier following Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League last season.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.