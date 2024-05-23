🚨 Ajax confirm Francesco Farioli as new head coach

Eredivisie giants Ajax have confirmed that Francesco Farioli has taken charge of the Amsterdam outfit.

During a disappointing season, they dismissed Maurice Steijn in October, replacing him with interim boss John van't Schip ostensibly until 2025.

But results still slid, and they have opted to make a change earlier, with Nice boss Farioli having gained the club's approval.

Farioli arrives off an impressive season in the south of France, helping Nice to a fifth placed finish which proved good enough to earn them Europa League football next season.

Presenting Francesco Farioli, our new head coach! pic.twitter.com/fEPa90Khj8 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) May 23, 2024

Can he be the man to turn things back around at Ajax?