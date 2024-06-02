Ajax & Braga among Kilmarnock's potential Euro opponents

A trip to Amsterdam could be on the cards for Kilmarnock fans [Getty Images]

Following Real Madrid's Champions League triumph at Wembley on Saturday, Kilmarnock now know their potential Europa League opponents.

Derek McInnes' side will enter qualifying at the second-round stage and could be paired with some tasty sides.

Dutch giants Ajax immediately stand out, as do Portuguese side Braga and Rapid Wien of Austria.

Norway's Molde, Turkish club Trabzonspor, Cercle Brugge of Belgium and Croatian club HNK Rijeka are also potential opposition.

Sheriff Tiraspol or Maribor could be paired with the Ayrshire men as well, but both would have to navigate past their first-round qualifiers.

The draw will take place on 19 June, with the ties being played on 25 July and 1 August.

If Kilmarnock fail to get through what will almost certainly be a tough tie, they have the safety net of dropping into third-round qualifying for the Conference League.