Ajax to block Brian Brobbey’s departure this summer

Manchester United are facing a major blow in their potential pursuit of Ajax star striker Brian Brobbey.

Back in January, The Peoples Person discussed the Dutch striker’s supposed interest in joining Man United. It was further added that the feeling was mutual, with Erik ten Hag also keen on bringing Brobbey to the club during the summer transfer window.

Last month, further fuel was added to the fire when the Ajax star hinted that United was a great club and therefore a potential transfer destination, however, he mentioned Arsenal and Real Madrid as well. Brobbey added, “After the European Championships, I will be worth €80million!”

Signing a player like Brobbey could be quite appealing to United fans, particularly due to his undoubted talent that has shone through since a young age. In fact, by the time he was 14 years of age, Brobbey’s vertical leap exceeded that of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Known for his strong physicality and low centre of gravity, the 22-year-old has matured into his role up front seamlessly, representing Ajax in the UEFA Champions League last season with one goal in five matches while bagging 13 goals in 32 Eredivisie matches. (Transfermarkt)

This season, he truly came into his own, scoring 18 goals in 30 Eredivisie games, converting an impressing 21% of his shots, proving just how clinical he is in front of goal.

Also worth mentioning is that the rising star already has two Eredivisie titles and a Dutch Cup under his belt. In 2020-21 he won the league and cup double with Ajax while in 2021-22, Brobbey helped Ajax to retain the league title by netting seven goals in just 11 league appearances.

Reflecting on Brobbey’s statistics and his growing influence at Ajax, it’s understandable to think why he could be viewed as a suitable signing for United this summer.

Add into the mix that Rasmus Hojlund is the club’s only natural striker at present and Brobbey’s transfer becomes even more appealing.

Unfortunately, luring the Dutch striker to Old Trafford could prove tricky given what he revealed in a recent interview.

Speaking with Ajax Life, Brobbey admitted that a transfer this summer appears unlikely following a conversation with Ajax Sporting Director Marijn Beuker.

“I spoke briefly with Marijn Beuker. He told me what the plans and changes will be within Ajax. Nothing was said to me, but to my agent. Basically I’m not allowed to leave. We are going to experience it,” Brobbey explained.

While signing a player like Brobbey could certainly be an exciting prospect, United would do well to explore other options to avoid disappointment should Ajax be unwilling to change its stance.

