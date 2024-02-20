A'ja Wilson on why she's confident South Carolina can win it all this year
South Carolina women's basketball is having another dominant season and A'ja Wilson explains why she think's they can go all the way in this years tournament.
Ashley Scoggin alleges that coach Amy Williams and AD Trev Alberts didn't do enough in their response.
The NFL offseason is in full effect, and teams are returning to the drawing board to fix what's broken and strengthen what's not. Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon identifies the top issues at hand.
Even amid his rehab from elbow surgery, the Dodgers' superstar remains baseball’s greatest spectacle.
Are there more changes on the way for the College Football Playoff?
Zack Wheeler is entering the final year of his five-year, $118 million contract.
The number of underclassmen entering the NFL Draft is down dramatically, year-over-year.
Here's an updated look at Yahoo Sports' first-round projections for the 2024 NBA Draft.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Bill Belichick recently advocated for Slater's unique case to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Jorge Martin projects which players will lead MLB in the offensive and pitching categories this season.
MLS imposed financial restrictions to steer the league through its infancy. The arrival of Lionel Messi has sparked a renewed push to ditch those restrictions to allow the league to blossom into one of the best in the world.
There’s little reason to preserve Team Ignite in its current form — and NIL is far from the only reason.
At least 80 of 114 cars that raced at Daytona this week were involved in crashes.
UConn rolled to a 28-point win over Marquette on Saturday in yet another dominant showing for last year’s national champions.
Things got ugly fast on Monday night in San Antonio.
Jason Fitz is joined by the legendary Mike Golic Jr. as the duo dive into the 2024 free agency class by competing against each other to see who can create the best team out of only 2024 NFL free agents. The duo start off the show by discussing the rumors around Fitz' physical appearance at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas last week before diving into the 2024 QB draft class. Fitz asks for GoJo's take on Caleb Williams, and GoJo explains why he still thinks Williams is QB1 (with Drake Maye close behind). Later, the dynamic duo get into the 2024 free agent class by alternating picks and competing to create the best roster out of only 2024 free agents. Golic Jr's final roster includes Kirk Cousins, Josh Allen, L'Jarius Sneed, Christian Wilkins, Tee Higgins, Brian Burns, Josh Jacobs, Kendall Fuller, Dalton Schultz, Frankie Luvu, Kyle Dugger, Willie Gay Jr, Geno Stone, Calvin Ridley and Leonard Williams, while Fitz' final roster has Chris Jones, Patrick Queen, Antoine Winfield Jr, Justin Madubuike, Mike Evans, Yannick Ngackoue, Jaylon Johnson, Derrick Henry, Michael Pittman Jr, Danielle Hunter, Stephon Gilmore, Devin White, Noah Fant, Baker Mayfield and Kam Curl.
Tyron Smith, the longest-tenured player in Dallas, has been battling injuries consistently over the past several seasons.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde open up the podcast giving their thoughts on the prolonged College Football Playoff media deal discussions.
Only Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer has won more games than Geno Auriemma, though she's only six wins ahead of him.
A big Jordan Spieth misfire and an even bigger Hideki Matsuyama win — along with a quick Tiger Woods appearance — highlight the golf stories of the week.