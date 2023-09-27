A'ja Wilson sends the shot away

Wilson broke the 30-point barrier for a third straight game, securing the highest-scoring three-game playoff stretch in WNBA history.
It was a full-game effort for Wilson, even with a victory in hand and five more on the horizon to become the first back-to-back champions in 20 years.
The league also announced its All-Defensive teams.
The WNBA will unveil its regular-season awards throughout the postseason, including MVP, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Player of the Year, Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year.
Thinking you've pulled off a miracle win just to come up yards short? Yeah, that hurts. Jorge Martin runs through Week 3's bad beats.
Garrett Wilson and Michael Carter were both seen airing grievances on the sideline.
Head coach Robert Saleh reiterated Monday that Wilson will remain the Jets' starting quarterback.
"That's the plan," said Watson as the Packers face a key early-season NFC North matchup.
Mulkey used her first media availability of the 2023-24 season to discuss breakout LSU star Angel Reese's dedication to the team.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season!
College football continues to deliver massive television ratings, and Deion Sanders and Colorado have played a major role.
All four 0-3 teams are playing each other, and for the Bears, Broncos, Vikings and Panthers, their games could forecast Williams' future.
This is not the first time Jones has been accused of dirty play.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
Williams and Penix have combined for 34 TDs so far in 2023.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Broncos at Dolphins game.