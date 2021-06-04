A'ja Wilson Scores Season-High 30 PTS in Vegas Win (June 3, 2021)

A'ja Wilson rattled off a season-high 30 PTS and pulled down a season-high 13 REB in an Aces win over the Liberty. She added in 5 AST and 3 BLK in the stellar effort as well.

