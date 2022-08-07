A'ja Wilson with an And One vs. Seattle Storm
A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) with an And One vs. Seattle Storm, 08/07/2022
A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) with an And One vs. Seattle Storm, 08/07/2022
This may not go over well.
Nick Faldo retired after 19 years as a golf broadcaster. Here's what his friends and colleagues had to say.
Leandro Lo, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion, reportedly was shot dead in Brazil, which triggered reactions throughout combat sports.
Will Zalatoris opened up about why he parted ways with longtime caddie Ryan Goble in the middle of the Wyndham Championship.
Hunt wants a new contract or a trade. Breaking it all down including the timing, his production in Cleveland and much much more:
The Tampa Bay Rays already have 15 players on the injured list. Now pitching coach Kyle Snyder might be on the shelf, too. Snyder injured himself walking toward the mound to visit ace Shane McClanahan during the seventh inning of a 9-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Saturday.
Lee returned to her home state to add some gymnastics flair to the traditional first pitch.
What might the 2022 preseason USA TODAY Coaches Poll look like? It's our predicted best guess on the first football Coaches Poll of the season.
Richard Seymour's Hall of Fame speech was fantastic, and he even took a playful jab at former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
The start of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway was delayed by inclement weather on Sunday afternoon. The FireKeepers Casino 400 (USA Network, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) was scheduled to take the green flag at 3:01 p.m. ET before rain doused the 2-mile, D-shaped oval in Brooklyn, Michigan. NASCAR […]
If an LPGA victory felt like a long time coming for Buhai, consider that women have waited centuries for this.
Jarren Duran's issues in center field continued Sunday in another frustrating loss for the Red Sox.
In the wake of legal filings by LIV players, the fissures among players are expanding rapidly.
Ashleigh Buhai claimed her first major after a dramatic play-off against South Korean world No 11 Chun In-gee.
On Saturday, Steph Curry was seen working with his son Canon on how to properly shoot a basketball.
Which teams from the Power Five conferences will be sleepers this year? Which ones will rise up and be dangerous?
Pete Rose dismissed questions Sunday about his first appearance on the field in Philadelphia since the franchise scrapped 2017 plans to honor him because of a woman’s claim she had a sexual relationship with baseball’s hit king when she was a minor. “It was 55 years ago, babe,” Rose told a female baseball writer for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Rose, though, had no trouble reminiscing about the 1980 World Series champion Phillies team — it was 42 years ago, Pete — that was honored before Sunday's game.
Najee Harris has missed a week with a foot injury.
Suni Lee threw the first ceremonial first pitch at the Minnesota Twins game on Friday, adding her own personal flair to the mix.
Things got a bit wild at times at UFC on ESPN 40, but Jamahal Hill once again had his hand raised when the smoke cleared.