A'ja Wilson with an And One vs. Seattle Storm

Associated Press

Houston and Minnesota had their game suspended Wednesday night when a severe thunderstorm rolled through and halted play in the top of the fourth inning, with the Astros leading the Twins 5-1 on Jeremy Peña's three RBIs and Jose Altuve’s home run. José Urquidy won't get to keep working on what he started, but he gave the Astros — who have an eight-game winning streak going — a boost with three solid innings on the mound. The right-hander gave up a double to Max Kepler and an RBI single to Jorge Polanco to fall behind in the first inning, but the Astros roared back against Twins starter Chris Archer with two runs in the second and three in the third.