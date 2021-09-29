A'ja Wilson with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury
A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury, 09/28/2021
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski get together to give their best waiver wire pickups and drops heading into week 4 of the NFL season. In addition to loving Chuba Hubbard as the temporary replacement for Christian McCaffrey, the guys also go over Justin Fields’ really bad day as the Bears QB and try and predict when Trey Lance will take over as the starter in San Francisco.
Major League Baseball two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani reached another milestone this year by matching a statistic only the greatest living baseball player has ever accomplished. One of the GOATs: Ohtani joined Hall of Famer Willie Mays in an exclusive club after scoring back-to-back triples on Saturday to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 14-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners, reported NBC Sports. According to MLB, a triple is achieved when “a batter hits the ball into play and reaches third base without the help of an intervening error or attempt to put out another baserunner.”
Bryson DeChambeau’s long-drive debut will extend at least another day – and after Tuesday’s performance, likely longer.
Jennifer Eakins reveals her latest list of players to consider dropping to make room for options with more upside on the waiver wire.
Jamie Collins is no longer a Detroit Lion, and these six teams could use his services.
Bradley Beal, Andrew Wiggins and Kyrie Irving are not vaccinated for COVID-19 with the season approaching. See the latest on NBA players and the COVID-19 vaccine.
Check out what some European writers had to say about the weekend at Whistling Straits.
McGregor and Nate Diaz fought twice at UFC 196 and UFC 202
The Yankees gained more ground on the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card race, as they beat them on Tuesday for their seventh win in a row.
Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya escalated their war of words on fighter pay.
Here is why new #Chiefs WR Josh Gordon chose to sign with Kansas City. . .
Want to see how your fantasy running backs stack up at the position? Check out our Week 4 rankings.
A New England Patriots fan who goes by "Jake in Boston" took a shot at Bill Belichick with a billboard near Gillette Stadium ahead of Tom Brady's return to Foxboro.
The Pittsburgh Steelers hoped the quarterback’s experience and savvy would be enough for one final playoff run. That theory looks seriously misguided Ben Roethlisberger reflects on Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. Photograph: Gene J Puskar/AP The only thing more painful than moving on from a franchise quarterback too quickly is holding on to one too long. Three weeks into the season, it has become painfully clear that the Pittsburgh Steelers miscalculated in bringing back Ben Roethlisberger for one
Injuries came early and often in Week 3, so there's a decent chance your fantasy rosters are in need of reinforcements. Andy Behrens is here to help.
Kristaps Porzingis looked miserable playing for the Mavericks last season.
"Similar to Messi, Suarez, Neymar, or Eto'o, Henry, Messi," Pep said. "The only options are defend 90 minutes and pray or have the ball and try to do it."
Fury watched fellow Brit Joshua lose to Usyk on Saturday night
Does anyone face a tougher schedule in 2022? Mercy!