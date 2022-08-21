A'ja Wilson with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury

Reuters

The White House is ramping up efforts to tout the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the effort to refurbish roads, bridges and airports and reduce emissions. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will go on a four-day, six-state tour starting Tuesday, visiting Florida, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Ohio, Nevada and New Hampshire to talk up the infrastructure law. Buttigieg will tout grants approved in the November 2021 infrastructure law including $12 million for the Port of Tampa, $20 million to help complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection and expand capacity for dual access to Union Pacific Railroad and Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail lines and $24.5 million reconstruct roadways and pathways connecting to a major amusement park in Ohio.