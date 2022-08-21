A'ja Wilson with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Phoenix MercuryLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury, 08/20/2022
A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) with an And One vs. Phoenix Mercury, 08/20/2022
The White House is ramping up efforts to tout the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill and the effort to refurbish roads, bridges and airports and reduce emissions. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will go on a four-day, six-state tour starting Tuesday, visiting Florida, Oklahoma, Minnesota, Ohio, Nevada and New Hampshire to talk up the infrastructure law. Buttigieg will tout grants approved in the November 2021 infrastructure law including $12 million for the Port of Tampa, $20 million to help complete the Nevada Pacific Parkway connection and expand capacity for dual access to Union Pacific Railroad and Burlington Northern Santa Fe rail lines and $24.5 million reconstruct roadways and pathways connecting to a major amusement park in Ohio.
LIV Golf will announce seven new players, including Open champion Cameron Smith, immediately after the FedEx Cup play-offs conclude next Sunday in another significant coup for the Saudi-funded series.
"That wasn't exactly something I expected to see on a Saturday afternoon."
The Cardinals' Albert Pujols hit two more homers, giving him 692 for his career and moving him past Stan Musial into second place for total bases.
Steve Sarkisian took the college football world by storm on Friday by naming Quinn Ewers the starter.
From UFC to Invcita to BKFC, Pearl Gonzalez is well-traveled in combat sports – and she's adding to the resume.
After a crazy and sometimes bizarre blood-and-guts war at UFC 278, Luke Rockhold indicated his fight vs. Paulo Costa will be his last.
Plenty of changes may be coming to the PGA Tour.
The Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, nearly tied the minor league record for runs in an inning on Friday.
Joshua gave a bizarre speech to the crowd following his split decision defeat in Saudi Arabia
All of a sudden, UCLA isn't sounding 100% in on joining the Big Ten in 2024. We've got a (familiar) solution for that problem.
Juan Toscano-Anderson may seem like nothing more than a marginal role player, but he can help the Lakers in multiple ways.
Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett may have nailed the starting job with two impressive games, and one dynamite hurry-up touchdown drive.
Usyk has better of fight despite improved showing from Joshua Ukrainian sets up possible date with Tyson Fury for undisputed status Joshua controversially wins one card before delivering bizarre outburst Oliver Brown: Joshua's legacy remains in tact after a thunderous performance in defeat
The slow time in 2021 got an unexpected boost when Tom Brady appeared on The Shop and dropped this juicy little nugget regarding his first-ever foray into free agency, the prior year. “One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end,” Brady said. “I was thinking, you’re sticking with that motherf–ker?” The immediate [more]
Raiders winners and losers in 15-13 victory vs. Dolphins
Aaron Rodgers did not play in Friday's preseason game, but his reaction to one of the more memorable plays had people talking on social media.
With most of the regulars resting, Nate Sudfeld and Brock Purdy led the 49ers to a preseason win over the Vikings in Minnesota on Saturday.
How large of a leap will Patriots quarterback Mac Jones make in Year 2? One ex-NFL general manager has a pretty bold take on that subject.
Major takeaways from the Vikings loss against the 49ers