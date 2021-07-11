A'ja Wilson with an And One vs. Dallas Wings
Michigan incoming freshman Caleb Houstan scored 17 points to help Team Canada win the bronze medal at the FIBA U19s
The Canadian Football League (CFL) is about to kick off. Did you know these former Ohio State players are playing north of the border?
Penn State OL Nick Dawkins shared a great recruiting story on the debut episode of his new YouTube show with Aeneas Hawkins.
A'ja Wilson racks up a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds as Las Vegas takes down Dallas, 95-79.
Dave Van Horn has landed another transfer, this time nabbing a former top-40 recruit from the portal.
UFC president Dana White provides an injury update on Conor McGregor while speaking to the media after UFC 264.
The fight might have been bizarre, but Floyd is laughing all the way to the bank.
Caperton Humphrey says a feud with teammates escalated to the point they stormed into his apartment and threatened his family’s safety. But after he told KU, a confidential settlement was reached.
1972 Dolphins ranked as second-best team of Super Bowl era by CBS
That's one way to end a trilogy.
"If you want to hire me, you'll find a reason to hire me. And if you don't want to hire me, you'll find that reason, too."
Purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for winner Lucas Glover and the rest of the players who made the cut at the John Deere Classic.
Former NFL player Greg Hardy lasted only a minute in his latest UFC fight. Hardy took a hard left hook to the face from Tai Tuivasa a minute into the first round and went out cold in a heavyweight fight at UFC 264 in Las Vegas on Saturday night. The NFL has wanted nothing to [more]
After just one season, Jedrick Wills is ranked behind two guys drafted just after him. Can the very young tackle change that narrative this season?
Watch the UFC 264 highlights and recap from the lightweight rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor from Saturday's event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 264 Bonuses: Sean O’Malley and Kris Moutinho earn an extra $75,000 for FOTN
ESPN ranks Texas 7th in their updated FPI rankings.
Poirier said he thought McGregor had fractured the leg earlier when he checked a kick, but it rolled back badly under him after the huge punch Poirier landed.
Jose Altuve hit the comeback dagger, three-run homer as the Yankees collapsed in the bottom of the ninth to fall 8-7 to the Astros
ESPYS host Anthony Mackie absolutely roasts Philadelphia 76ers star, Ben Simmons, at the show.
What have the 49ers been up to? Here are some stories from the last week for Arizona Cardinals fans to know.