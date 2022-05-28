A'ja Wilson with an And One vs. Chicago Sky

Washington Post

When British Airways flew its supersonic Concorde jet for the last time nearly 20 years ago, the era of shuttling between New York and London in under four hours while indulging in champagne, caviar and lobster seemed to be gone forever. Now, however, plane-makers and airlines are trying to revive that dream, and pouring millions into companies who say they are building better, cleaner and more cost-effective jets that can fly at supersonic speeds, meaning faster than the speed of sound. They ar