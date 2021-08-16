A'ja Wilson Notches Double-Double in Aces Win (August 15, 2021)
Reigning MVP A'ja Wilson jumped right back into the second half of the WNBA season tonight with 20 PTS and 14 REB in the Vegas victory.
Tyler Gilbert tosses a no-hitter in his first career start, plus Bryce Harper triples and scores on an error on this edition of FastCast
The Dodgers benefit from seven strong innings by Walker Buehler, another solid showing from the bullpen and the bats of Will Smith and Cody Bellinger in 2-1 win over Mets.
The first Steeler on the NFL Network's Top 100 is Cam Heyward.
Meet DC's new good-bad boy.View Entire Post ›
Big Wall Street banks have started enforcing stricter mask and vaccine requirements for staff, sometimes communicating them behind the scenes, in an effort to combat coronavirus infections in their offices while avoiding a fierce national debate about individual rights, sources at the banks and consultants who work with them told Reuters. Now, Citigroup Inc and Morgan Stanley have the toughest rules at their New York headquarters, where staff entering must be vaccinated. JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc have not mandated vaccines https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-employers-get-religion-with-vaccine-mandates-2021-08-12 the same way, but both require unvaccinated workers to wear masks and get tested at least weekly.
Comedy -action movie “Sinkhole” lifted the South Korea box office over the weekend with a $5.58 million start in theaters. The debut was the highest weekend score this year by a local Korean movie and trailed only “Black Widow” and “F9.” It was achieved from a launch on 1,604 screens according to data from the […]
I've been going to the Iowa State Fair since I was in diapers, and yet the cuisines there never cease to surprise me.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFrom delicious to daring to downright dastardly, fair foods prove once again that they are the true crown winners.Below are a smattering of thoughts on the menu items that piqued my interest:Loaded Crab Bites — $8Our take: Crab cakes can get soggy, but these delectable bites have a
A group of Democratic voters in Wisconsin filed suit against the state's elections commission on Friday, asking a federal court in Madison to declare the state's current legislative and congressional districts unconstitutional for use in imminent redistricting efforts.
"Once Sept. 9 comes I'll play that game and move forward without ever thinking about this again."
Justine Ezarik has been on YouTube for 15 years. Her oldest - and most "embarrassing" - videos have found a new audience on TikTok.
Buffalo Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula are committed to paying a portion of the projected $1.4 billion in their proposal to build a stadium. “When it comes to the future new home of the Bills, (the Pegulas) have always known that, like virtually all NFL stadiums, this will ultimately be some form of a public/private partnership,” Pegula Sports and Entertainment senior vice president Ron Raccuia said in a statement to The Associated Press on Saturday. How the costs will be split is unclear, and to be determined in negotiations, which are expected to resume once Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul takes over as New York governor following Andrew Cuomo’s resignation last week.
Indonesia's president pledged to improve COVID-19 testing and treatment in a speech Monday marking the country's independence and said the pandemic has changed Indonesian culture in ways that would be a foundation for advancement. Wearing masks, not shaking hands and avoiding crowds of people were once taboo, while working from home, distance learning, online meetings and online court have become new habits “that we used to be hesitant to do,” President Joko Widodo said in the national address marking the country's 76th anniversary of independence. “Amid today’s disruptive world, the spirit to change, the spirit to make changes and the spirit to innovate have become the foundation to build an advanced Indonesia,” Widodo said.
Onscreen couple and real-life friends Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa reunited at a "Games of Thrones" birthday celebration. Check out the photos.
Taliban leaders declared Monday "the war is over," after taking control of Afghanistan nearly 20 years on from the militant group fleeing a U.S.-led coalition march into Kabul.Driving the news: The declaration to Al Jazeera came after the Taliban seized the presidential palace in Kabul Sunday, and following the U.S. evacuation of the American Embassy Monday. The U.S. was taking over air traffic control at Kabul's airport, where chaotic scenes were reported Monday, as foreigners and Afghan citize
With that in mind, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and asked each to highlight a misstep that cost them some big dough. Investors aim to buy stocks at prices that are lower than they will be in the future, and so it naturally makes sense to look for stocks that trade below recent highs. If you also take to investing genius Peter Lynch's maxim that the best stock to buy is one you already own, then it probably makes sense to look for beaten-down stocks in your portfolio that could be due for a big rebound and sustained rally.
Stock up, stock down following the #Bills' preseason win over the #Lions (via @mckennamiddle):
Liu, who stars in "Shang-Chi," the first Marvel film with an Asian lead, said: "We are not an 'interesting experiment.' We are the underdog."
Clarke and Momoa played lovers Daenerys and Khal Drogo on-screen and have a special friendship off-screen, too.
TAMPA ― On the sixth play of Saturday’s preseason opener against the Bengals, Tom Brady took a shotgun snap and was sacked immediately, disappearing under Bengals defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai. For a few breathless seconds, as Brady was sprawled on the turf, it was fair to question the sanity of playing the 44-year-old Bucs quarterback in a meaningless game. There simply ...
The new Los Angeles Lakers Big 3 comes third among other trios in the NBA, according to Bleacher Report.