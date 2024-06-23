A'ja Wilson leads WNBA All-Star voting; where are Phoenix Mercury's stars?

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game at Footprint Center will showcase the WNBA’s biggest and brightest stars under one roof on Saturday, July 20.

But after the first voting update released on Saturday, it looked like there might be a shortage of Phoenix Mercury representatives on their home court.

The sold-out game will feature a different format than other years with the WNBA All-Star team facing the USA Basketball Women’s National Team as a tune-up for the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Even with the 12 players named to Team USA automatically playing in the game, the fans still supported them with five in the top 10 vote-getters.

Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) reacts during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Sparks at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on May 27, 2023.

Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson led all players with 217,773 votes, while New York Liberty power forward Breanna Stewart was fourth with 151,984 votes. Both will compete for Team USA.

Indiana Fever point guard Caitlin Clark, who is not on the Team USA roster, was second with 216,427 votes.

None of the Mercury (8-8) players cracked the top 10 with only Kahleah Copper in the top 20 with 66,013 votes. Brittney Griner was 22nd with 61,141 votes. Cooper, Griner and Diana Taurasi will be representing Team USA.

Copper has been having a stellar season and is third in the league with 23.5 points per game. But the Mercury implemented a different strategy for the ongoing voting period and pushed for the three non-Team USA players: Bec Allen, Natasha Cloud, and Sophie Cunningham.

Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud (0) drives past Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd (24) during the third quarter at Footprint Center in Phoenix on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Cloud leads the group with 10.8 points per game, while Allen has averaged 14 points in the last two games.

All-Star voting works through a combination of voting by fans (50% of the vote), current WNBA players (25%), and a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters (25%).

Fans may submit one full ballot each day via WNBA.com and the WNBA App. Fans can vote for up to 10 of the WNBA’s top stars per day (four backcourt players and six frontcourt players) regardless of conference affiliation. All WNBA players currently on team rosters will be available for selection.

The top vote-getters will participate in the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game. Any top vote-getter who has not already been named to the USA Women’s National Team 5-on-5 roster will be assigned to Team WNBA.

Voting ends Saturday, June 29 at 8:59 p.m. PT and rosters will be announced on Tuesday, July 2.

The game will be aired on ABC at 5:30 p.m.

*A’ja Wilson, Frontcourt (LVA) 217,773

Caitlin Clark, Guard (IND) 216,427

Aliyah Boston, Frontcourt (IND) 171,864

*Breanna Stewart, Frontcourt (NYL) 151,984

Arike Ogunbowale, Guard (DAL) 130,838

*Sabrina Ionescu, Guard (NYL) 118,949

Angel Reese, Frontcourt (CHI) 118,490

*Kelsey Plum, Guard (LVA) 117,217

*Napheesa Collier, Frontcourt (MIN) 103,550

Dearica Hamby, Frontcourt (LAS) 97,094

*Indicates a player already named by USA Basketball to the USA Women’s National Team 5-on-5 roster, which will compete at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: WNBA All-Star Game 2024: Who are the top vote-getters?