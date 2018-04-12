A'ja Wilson selected No. 1 overall in the WNBA draft

South Carolina’s A’ja Wilson, right, is greeted by WNBA president Lisa Borders after being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA basketball draft by the Las Vegas Aces, Thursday, April 12, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

It’s official: South Carolina star A’ja Wilson has a new home.

Wilson was selected No. 1 overall in the WNBA draft on Thursday night by the Las Vegas Aces, the league’s newest team, to become the Gamecock’s first-ever No. 1 pick.





The 6-foot-5 center averaged 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Gamecocks last season, shooting 55 percent from the field, and completely dominating throughout her collegiate career. Wilson led the Gamecocks to a NCAA tournament title, set the school record for career points, free throws made and attempted, and has the third-most rebounds in school history.

The Indiana Fever selected Ohio State guard Kelsey Mitchell with the second pick in the draft, and the Chicago Sky took Tennessee’s Diamond DeShields with the third pick. The Sky then took UConn’s Gabby Williams with the fourth pick in the draft, and the Seattle Storm picked up Jordin Canada to round out the top five.

