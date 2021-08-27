A'ja Wilson Fills Up The Stat Sheet For Aces Comeback Win (August 26, 2021)
A'ja Wilson was everywhere on the floor, putting up 21 PTS, 12 REB, & 3 BLK's to push her team past the Atlanta Dream, 78-71.
Brionna Jones had another great performance, shooting 10-13 from the field to lead the Connecticut Sun to a comeback win over the LA Sparks, 76-72.
After two attempts fighting for a rebound in the paint, Elena Delle Donne did not feel right in her back and did not return to the Mystics game against the Wings.
New York Giants coach Joe Judge opened his press conference on Wednesday by offering prayers and support to Tom Coughlin and his family.
The Big 12 should be in survival expansion mode with the Pac-12’s decision to stand pat.
Red Sox ace Chris Sale joined Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax as the only pitchers on record with three immaculate innings Thursday night.
The NFL made the Patriots and Rams tweak the terms of the Sony Michel trade as the original terms went against league rules.
The Cowboys have restructured Elliott's deal less than two weeks away from the regular season. Here are some reasons why it makes sense it was him and why now. | From @KDDrummondNFL
Almost four weeks into NBA free agency, Lauri Markkanen doesn't have a new home, and his options are running out.
After Thursday's joint practice versus the Giants, Patriots linebacker Dont'a Hightower gave a great example of the hard work Mac Jones puts into preparing himself for every possible scenario on the field.
The Cowboys have added a bit more salary cap room with the preseason coming to a close. Field Yates of ESPN reports that they have restructured running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s contract. They converted $8.6 million of his $9.6 million base salary to a signing bonus. The move adds $6.88 million in cap space for the [more]
The Big 12 Conference will throw its energy into looking at potential new members, Texas Tech athletic director Kirby Hocutt says.
Dalton Del Don is joined by Pat Fitzmaurice to break down the Patriots trading RB Sony Michel to the Los Angeles Rams, the regression the Green Bay Packers will face this season, and to break down 14 playmakers that have switched teams in the offseason.
In his 2021 version of My Guys, Scott Pianowski reveals the players he's going out of his way to draft.
Trading for Sony Michel could be a shortsighted move by the Rams that winds up being a mistake.
We don't know the date, but we know the five-star resort where the wedding will take place.
The college football season is almost here. Our preseason bowl projections forecast the playoff field and the rest of the postseason lineup.
Our Chris Forsberg has plenty to get off his chest after witnessing a bevy on Celtics transactions in recent weeks. He shares his perspective on the extensions, a potential starting five and what's left for Brad Stevens to consider.
College football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 0 of the season.
Aaron Rodgers, the MVP quarterback who might be in his last year with the Green Bay Packers, and Josh Myers, the rookie center, weren’t on the same page during Thursday’s training camp practice. With the play clock winding down, Rodgers angrily turned around and called a timeout. Then Rodgers yelled to Myers to snap the football.
The Yankees let a six-run lead disappear but fought back to beat the Oakland A's, 7-6, for their 12th straight victory.