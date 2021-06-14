A'ja Wilson Erupts For 28 Points And 14 Rebounds In Aces Win (June 13, 2021)
A huge game from A'ja Wilson (28 PTS, 14 REB) lifts the Aces in a close one over the Wings.
Michigan football is gaining some traction with Jackson State grad transfer wide receiver Daylen Baldwin, despite an Ohio State offer.
Three of the four players to win all of Minnesota's four trophies will have had their jersey numbers retired. It leaves only Maya Moore.
Fresh from winning the Champions League title with Chelsea, Timo Werner is ready to be a threat off the bench as Germany's goal-scoring joker in Tuesday's Euro 2020 date with France.
The Baltimore Ravens added offensive lineman Michael Schofield to their team last week. John Harbaugh commented on the addition
Wasabi could be the flavor of the year at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. Or it might have a taste for Bourbon. Dogdom heavyweights Bourbon the whippet, Wasabi the Pekingese and Striker the Samoyed are among finalists for Sunday's best in show title, and they have plenty of competition: a French bulldog named Mathew, an old English sheepdog called Connor, a German shorthaired pointer named Jade, and a West Highland white terrier known as Boy.
Novak Djokovic claimed a 19th Grand Slam title and became the first man in 52 years to win all four majors twice when he came from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in a gripping French Open final on Sunday.
When Stefanos Tsitsipas' first Grand Slam final had ended, he sank into his changeover chair and buried his head in a towel. Novak Djokovic has that effect on opponents. Tsitsipas built a big lead and appeared on his way to an upset victory at the French Open, but Djokovic mounted an improbable comeback to win his 19th major title Sunday, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
What is a hitter supposed to do?
The league MVP is out.
Semyon Varlamov and the New York Islanders are on a roll. The veteran goaltender made 30 saves to outplay Andrei Vasilevskiy, and the Islanders got goals from Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock to hold off defending champion Tampa Bay 2-1 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup semifinals. The Lightning lost a series opener for the first time this postseason.
If it is tough enough to beat Rafael Nadal at Roland-Garros, it is equally challenging to come back two days later and score another victory against an inspired opponent – which is what Novak Djokovic had to do in Paris on Sunday. But Djokovic, as the sporting world knows, is a man with no limits. He just keeps pushing on, playing more and more perfect tennis, until the job is done. The world No 1 lost the opening two sets of the French Open final to Stefanos Tsitsipas, the freakishly talented G
The generous gift that Novak Djokovic gave a young fan at the French Open could be worth a lot of money, sports memorabilia experts say.
Phil Mickelson wanted Barkley to drive two hours last Thanksgiving for a practice round ahead of The Match III.
Kyler Murray didn't need many words to explain.
Higgo won his second start on Tour.
The quest for the Stanley Cup is underway. Here are the 2021 NHL playoff dates, times, television and results.
Who will meet in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final?
X-rays on Nets guard Kyrie Irving's sprained right ankle came back negative after he left Sunday's Game 4 loss to the Bucks.
Watch the UFC 262 highlights and recap from the flyweight championship bout between Deveison Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno from Saturday's event at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Moreno took the belt in this immediate rematch. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 263 Bonuses: Brandon Moreno earns an extra $50,000 for finishing Deiveson Figueiredo
