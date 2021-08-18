A'ja Wilson Drops Stellar Double-Double (19 PTS, 14 REB) In Aces Win
A'ja Wilson recorded a double-double (19 PTS, 14 REB), shooting at 50% from the field in the Aces win over the Mystics.
A'ja Wilson recorded a double-double (19 PTS, 14 REB), shooting at 50% from the field in the Aces win over the Mystics.
When Superman & Lois premiered way back in February, it seemed like a show with gorgeous aesthetics and a fantastic cast but not a ton of storytelling meat on its bones. Now 15 episodes and several hiatuses later, it’s one of the most jam-packed series in the Arrowverse canon. Superman & Lois has demonstrated an admirable willingness to change over these past six months—to drop storylines that aren’t working, reframe ones that aren’t meeting their potential, and dramatically ramp up its pacing i
Football player will step away from Team USA
SoFi Stadium is banning the fans involved in Saturday's brawl during the Rams-Chargers game.
Tim Tebow is taking another shot at the NFL as a tight end with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His debut wasn't pretty.
The gluttonous amount of young talent proved the most striking part about being around Ohio State this week. There’s an unusual amount of early hyperbole for the 2021 Ohio State class.
If the Jacksonville Jaguars don't expand their passing concepts, first overall pick Trevor Lawrence might be in trouble.
College Football Daily Cavalcade: The ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 will form an alliance of conferences. So now what?
Josh Rosen will look to join his fifth NFL team in the last four years.
The former soccer star also accused her teammate of brokering a bad collective bargaining deal for the team
The Steelers announced their first round of player cuts on Tuesday.
QB Tom Brady is still trying to recruit Julian Edelman to join the Buccaneers.
Detroit Tigers great Jack Morris apologized during the ninth inning of Tuesday's game for making an offensive comment when referencing Shohei Ohtani.
Harry Higgs after the match: "I ran my big mouth and a Hall of Famer put me in my place."
Steph Curry's efficiency blows every other sharpshooter out of the water.
Tom E. Curran shares his key takeaways from the second and final joint practice between the Patriots and Eagles.
Jason Wright and the Washington Football Team are getting closer to a new permanent name for the franchise, according to a team source
Washington trimmed its roster to 85 players on Tuesday. The team's roster actually sits at 86, but defensive lineman David Bada has a roster exemption due to being in the International Pathway Program.
Who is the best QB in college football this season? There's no obvious answer, but USA TODAY Sports' Paul Myerberg has ranked the top 10.
The Yankees tied the Red Sox Oakland Athletics in the AL Wild Card standings Tuesday, completing a doubleheader sweep of Boston with a 2-0 win.
Tennis star Naomi Osaka breaks down in tears following an exchange with a reporter at a news conference. Her agent later calls the writer a 'bully.'