A'ja Wilson, Caitlin Clark lead first round of WNBA All-Star voting

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson and Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark lead the voting after the first round of fan returns for the WNBA All-Star Game, the league announced Friday.

The game will take place on July 20 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. The WNBA All-Stars will face the All-Stars from the U.S. Women’s National Basketball Team.

Wilson, a two-time WNBA MVP, is leading the league in scoring (27.9 ppg) and rebounding (11.3 rpg). She is the top vote-getter with 217,773 votes. Clark is averaging 16.3 points and 6.2 assists, which is third in the WNBA. She is only 1,346 votes behind Wilson after the first returns.

Fever forward Aliyah Boston, New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart, and Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale round out the top five in voting so far.

The vote is split between fans (50 percent), current WNBA players (25 percent), and a national panel of sportswriters and broadcasters (25 percent).

The 10 vote-getters will automatically be named to participate in the WNBA All-Star Game. Any player who is in the top 10 in votes and not on the USA Women’s National Team roster will automatically be assigned to Team WNBA.

The final WNBA All-Star Game rosters will be announced on July 2.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlin Clark nearly the top vote-getter for WNBA All-Star Game