A'ja Wilson with a Block vs. Dallas Wings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) with a Block vs. Dallas Wings, 06/13/2021
A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) with a Block vs. Dallas Wings, 06/13/2021
Novak Djokovic claimed a 19th Grand Slam title and became the first man in 52 years to win all four majors twice when he came from two sets down to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in a gripping French Open final on Sunday.
When Stefanos Tsitsipas' first Grand Slam final had ended, he sank into his changeover chair and buried his head in a towel. Novak Djokovic has that effect on opponents. Tsitsipas built a big lead and appeared on his way to an upset victory at the French Open, but Djokovic mounted an improbable comeback to win his 19th major title Sunday, 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
What is a hitter supposed to do?
Details for Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. Chase Elliott won last year's All-Star Race at Bristol.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points and the Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 107-96 Game 4 victory on Sunday to tie their second-round playoff series with the Brooklyn Nets, who lost Kyrie Irving to a sprained right ankle.
The league MVP is out.
Semyon Varlamov and the New York Islanders are on a roll. The veteran goaltender made 30 saves to outplay Andrei Vasilevskiy, and the Islanders got goals from Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock to hold off defending champion Tampa Bay 2-1 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup semifinals. The Lightning lost a series opener for the first time this postseason.
If it is tough enough to beat Rafael Nadal at Roland-Garros, it is equally challenging to come back two days later and score another victory against an inspired opponent – which is what Novak Djokovic had to do in Paris on Sunday. But Djokovic, as the sporting world knows, is a man with no limits. He just keeps pushing on, playing more and more perfect tennis, until the job is done. The world No 1 lost the opening two sets of the French Open final to Stefanos Tsitsipas, the freakishly talented G
The generous gift that Novak Djokovic gave a young fan at the French Open could be worth a lot of money, sports memorabilia experts say.
Phil Mickelson wanted Barkley to drive two hours last Thanksgiving for a practice round ahead of The Match III.
Higgo won his second start on Tour.
The quest for the Stanley Cup is underway. Here are the 2021 NHL playoff dates, times, television and results.
Who will meet in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final?
X-rays on Nets guard Kyrie Irving's sprained right ankle came back negative after he left Sunday's Game 4 loss to the Bucks.
Watch the UFC 262 highlights and recap from the flyweight championship bout between Deveison Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno from Saturday's event at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Moreno took the belt in this immediate rematch. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 263 Bonuses: Brandon Moreno earns an extra $50,000 for finishing Deiveson Figueiredo
The NBC Sports EDGE hockey staff give their predictions for the Stanley Cup Semifinals. (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)
"Complicated" remarks like the ones Mark Murphy has made isn't a good way to get back in Aaron Rodgers' good graces.
Novak Djokovic says he’s grateful to a young boy who offered vocal support and advice throughout the French Open final. Moments after Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets, he gave his racket to the youngster in the stands, who jumped up and down in excitement at the gesture. Djokovic says the boy shouted encouragement even when he faced a two-set deficit, and even had coaching tips.
Former Alabama wide receiver Amari Cooper may be a star on the football field, but he's also a master at chess. He recently took on Micah...
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour.