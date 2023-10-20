A'ja Wilson becoming face of the WNBA
Natalie and Kelsey Nicole Nelson look back on the Las Vegas Aces capturing the WNBA title and discuss how A'ja Wilson is quickly becoming the face of the WNBA.
The Aces held on in a wild fourth quarter on Wednesday night to win their second straight WNBA title.
The Aces do have more winning to complete to reach the Comets’ height. The pieces of former dynasties, and what missed ones lack, are in place to do it.
The Aces cruised with their core, and Hammon rarely went to the bench in games. But Game 4 necessitated it, and those players stepped up.
Both Las Vegas players have foot injuries.
The Aces will have eight players available in Game 4 of the Finals. Half have averaged fewer than seven minutes per game in the postseason.
Jonquel Jones was everything for the Liberty, scoring 27 points and knocking down four 3-pointers.
New York is focused on the success and growth it has experienced after losses to steal one before heading home.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA Finals. Here's how to tune in.
The immediate next steps will be building out a dedicated staff to specifically support the WNBA franchise, Schneider said. They’ll look to hire a president, general manager and coach over the next six to eight months, he said.
The WNBA Finals' super-team showdown is paying ratings dividends.
The WNBA will expand to the San Francisco Bay Area in the 2025 season, the league announced Thursday. The team will begin play in 2025.
The 2023 WNBA semifinal field features all four of the top seeds, led by the No. 1 seed and reigning champion Aces. On the other side of the bracket is No. 2 seed Liberty. A clash of the super-teams in the Finals is within reach.
The Chase Center might be getting a second basketball team.
