A'ja Wilson (34 points) Highlights vs. Seattle Storm

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms defended President Joe Biden's prime-time address on Thursday, warning of the threat "MAGA" Republicans pose to American democracy on "This Week," saying Biden spoke "optimistically" about the country, but also said that the nation needs to "call out hatred." In his remarks, Biden used some of his harshest language to date to criticize former President Donald Trump, and his supporters, saying they "represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic" -- a notable shift for Biden, who ran on a message of uniting the country after Trump's four years in office.