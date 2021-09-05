A'ja Wilson with a 2-pointer vs. Chicago Sky
What will the 2021 AP Poll potentially look like? It’s our predicted best guess on the early college football rankings after Week 1
A rules incident benefited the Americans in afternoon fourballs, but it was a situation that neither team wish had happened.
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit gloated about the LSU football team losing to UCLA on Saturday.
Even if it's not a shocking loss to an FCS school (ahem, Michigan football), nonconference stunners can bring misery sweeping through the Big Ten.
Who should be the top fantasy pick? Who are the players you want most on your team? Our analysts examine the draft landscape with their rankings.
On Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked whether he has spoken to Patriots coach Bill Belichick about free-agent quarterback Cam Newton. Jones, in a roundabout way, said that Newton can be evaluated without speaking to Belichick. As one source with extensive experience evaluating NFL personnel explained it, the current issue with Cam is his [more]
The Americans are down just one entering Saturday afternoon.
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday’s Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, the first of 10 NASCAR Cup Series playoff races.
Former Jags RB coach Terry Robiskie said that the team attempted to blackball Leonard Fournette ahead of his release.
The 2021 college football season is already at top speed after Week 1 slate full of implications for the College Football Playoff and national title.
Brazil's match with Argentina was suspended in farce on Sunday evening after health officials invaded the pitch to deport four Premier League players accused of misleading authorities over their flights from the UK.
Europe left the Inverness Club here with a record advantage after the first day of the Solheim Cup - but they also went to their beds with a grievance. If Catriona Matthew’s team end up losing by a point then prepare for this rules row to escalate still further.
During Morteza Mehrzad’s formative years in Chalus, a Caspian Sea town in northern Iran, he would hide himself away in the family home, feeling shunned by society and mortified at how he looked. Now 33, he is the second tallest person on Earth, measuring 8ft 1in, a distinction he has found to be far more a curse than a blessing.
The complexion of the conference looks a little different than expected after Week 1.
So how did Mac Jones beat out Cam Newton? A former Patriots mainstay claims that Mac Jones showed a much greater mastery of the offense. Linebacker Rob Ninkovich recently claimed that the rookie knew the offense so well that he was helping Newton learn the playbook. Jones was having fewer “mental errors,” per Ninkovich, along [more]
Just two seasons after LSU's magical run to national title, Ed Orgeron is in trouble, the magnitude of which came into focus after LSU's 38-27 loss.
"This type of hate is so exhausting and never-ending."
Former Philadelphia 76ers big man Theo Ratliff discusses the offensive struggles of All-Star Ben Simmons.
Professional tennis star Naomi Osaka has had a challenging summer. After pulling out of various tournaments due to mental health issues, she competed at the Olympic Games in Tokyo and more recently at the 2021 U.S. Open. But after she lost her composure and the match, getting knocked out of the competition, she announced at a press conference that she would be taking a hiatus from the sport that made her a household name. "I honestly don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match," she s
DETROIT (AP) The Detroit Pistons acquired veteran center DeAndre Jordan in a multiplayer trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. The Pistons also received four second-round picks and cash considerations from the Nets in exchange for forward Sekou Doumbouya and center Jahlil Okafor. The 33-year-old Jordan signed a free-agent deal with Brooklyn on July 6, 2019, part of a big summer for the Nets that also included Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joining the team.