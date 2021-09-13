A'ja Wilson with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings
A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 09/13/2021
Allisha Gray (Dallas Wings) with an And One vs. Las Vegas Aces, 09/13/2021
A raucous New York crowd of 43,144 lurched and howled - frequently out of their seats - through a back-and-forth Subway Series game that followed an affecting Sept. 11 observance.
New host Akbar Gbajabiamila debuts on "The Talk" season 12 premiere, Monday September 13 on CBS. Gbajabiamila reacts, "You guys are going to have me crying over here. I'm so happy to be part of the brand new team. This feels big time, primetime on daytime." He also gets a special message from his mentor, fellow former NFL player and television personality Michael Strahan.
The Texans want a lot for quarterback Deshaun Watson. The Texans reportedly could have had a lot for Watson. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports that, before the draft, the Texans could have had three first-round picks and three third-round picks for Watson. The Texans declined. Glazer adds that four teams were interested in Watson, [more]
Will Cam Newton sign with the Washington Football Team after Ryan Fitzpatrick's injury? Newton's former coach, Ron Rivera, put an end to that speculation Monday.
Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was ejected for shoving a Chiefs assistant coach, but it was what Harrison did earlier that drew Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s ire.
There wasn’t much to like about the season opener for the Titans as they lost 38-13 at home to the Cardinals after coming into the year with high expectations. One of the reasons for those high expectations is the arrival of wide receiver Julio Jones, but the most notable moment of his debut wasn’t one [more]
Emma Raducanu underlined her new status as a global superstar on Monday with a string of prime-time television appearances on American breakfast shows, describing her stay in New York as “the best time of my life”.
Bill Belichick probably loved Mac Jones' reasoning for refusing to keep his first touchdown ball.
Rookie wide receivers is a winner. Aaron Rodgers is a loser. Fans of the Washington Football Team are in need of a bath.
The landscape of teams interested in a Ben Simmons trade seemed settled, but at least one suitor apparently is still lurking in the dark. By Adam Hermann
Best photos: Vitor Belfort knocked out Evander Holyfield on Saturday in Hollywood, Florida.
As it's been for a while, the Giants and Dodgers top our MLB Power Rankings, although another NL team looks like a serious threat in October.
Jones did not have a strong debut for the Titans.
Not many players get ejected on the first play of the game. Parker Lewis did just that against Stanford.
USC president Carol Folt and athletic director Mike Bohn can no longer delay firing football coach Clay Helton, a good man who is a bad fit to lead the Trojans.
Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett won’t argue with the NFL’s decision to eject teammate Ronnie Harrison Jr. from Sunday’s game. He said Harrison has to keep his poise. Garrett, though, wants to know why Chiefs running backs coach Greg Lewis also wasn’t ejected. “I saw [Harrison],” Garrett said after the game, via Nate Ulrich of [more]
It's never too early to improve your fantasy team. Andy Behrens breaks down the top waiver wire targets for Week 2, including a rookie RB everyone should consider.
Texas falls out of the top 25 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.