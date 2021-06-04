A'ja Wilson with a 2-pointer vs. New York Liberty
A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) with a 2-pointer vs. New York Liberty, 06/03/2021
All it took was one Celtics fan to confirm Kyrie Irving's fears and remind us that we as a society are not actually better than this.
Chris Paul collected 18 points and nine assists to lift the visiting Phoenix Suns to a 100-92 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round series. Devin Booker and Jae Crowder each scored 17 points and Deandre Ayton recorded 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Suns, who evened their best-of-seven series with Los Angeles at two wins apiece.
Where does this stern belief and resoluteness — which exudes largely from a team that’s inexperienced — come from? It's developed out of love for coach Monty Williams.
Roger Federer marked his return to the Grand Slam arena in dazzling fashion with a 6-2 6-4 6-3 first-round defeat of qualifier Denis Istomin at the French Open on Monday. The 39-year-old Swiss had not played a Grand Slam match since the 2020 Australian Open and had managed only one claycourt match in the build-up to Roland Garros. But any fears that eighth-seed Federer might suffer an opening round defeat at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2003 were quickly erased as the Swiss outclassed Istomin with a consummate display.
It was a brilliant performance most of the way for Haney, who had stood in the pocket and repeatedly beat Linares to the punch.
Haney showed championship moxie in surviving Linares’ late charge, which made the bout appear closer on the cards than it was in actuality.
Ja Morant (Memphis Grizzlies) with a 2-pointer vs the Utah Jazz, 06/02/2021
PARIS (Reuters) -After last year's autumnal French Open had players grabbing extra layers and shivering at changeovers, the good news is that warm sunshine has greeted this year's edition. The bad news for anyone trying to stop Rafa Nadal claiming a record-extending 14th title at Roland Garros, is that the conditions are exactly how the Mallorcan likes them. Warm air and bouncy claycourts, combined with Nadal's unique spin, have made him all but unplayable here since he won the tournament on his debut in 2005 -- as illustrated by a win-loss record that, after Tuesday's first-round win over Alexei Popyrin, now stands at 101-2 on the Parisian red dirt.
A two-game slate caps off Memorial Day weekend in the NBA.
The chances of Naomi Osaka playing Wimbledon are receding after it emerged she could have her ranking frozen if her mental health struggles force her to take a prolonged break from tennis. There is growing expectation that the world No 2 will pull out of a second Grand Slam following her French Open withdrawal that sent shockwaves through sport and sparked an unprecedented debate over the demands on tennis players and other elite athletes. After threatening to throw her out of their tournaments
If your name isn‘t Truex, Busch or Harvick, you haven‘t won a NASCAR Cup Series event at Sonoma Raceway in the past decade. NASCAR‘s premier division returns to the 2.52-mile road course north of San Francisco for the first time since 2019, given that the scheduled 2020 race there was squelched by the coronavirus pandemic. […]
Logan Paul may be a YouTube celebrity, but he will have a significant size advantage vs. Floyd Mayweather in Sunday's eight-round exhibition match.
Anthony Davis tried to return, but he didn't last long on Thursday night.
As the Packers prepare for next week’s mandatory minicamp, they don’t know whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers will attend. If he does, it likely means he’ll attend training camp and play for the Packers in 2021. (There’s still a chance he’ll show up for mandatory minicamp and then hold out, like Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott [more]
WASHINGTON (AP) A fan was tackled after running onto the court during an NBA playoff game between the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night, the latest example of unruly behavior as teams let more spectators in the stands during the pandemic. ''You can tell those people have been in some sort of captivity for the last year, year and change, right?'' Wizards center Robin Lopez said. The players were heading toward Washington's basket in the third quarter of the home team's 122-114 victory in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series when the action was halted because of the intruder, who jumped as if pretending to try to dunk.
Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak helped make a young New York Islanders fan's experience at Game 3 a memorable one.
Floyd Mayweather's exhibition match against YouTube star-turned-amateur boxer Logan Paul on Sunday could amount to little more than an easy paycheck for the undefeated former world champion, who leveled a withering assessment of his opponent's odds on Thursday. "I'm fighting a YouTuber who thinks he's a real fighter and I'm getting crazy money for it," Mayweather told reporters at Versace Mansion in Miami Beach, adding he had already made $30 million in the leadup to the fight. Mayweather, who was world champion in five weight divisions, last came out of retirement in 2017, when he defeated mixed martial arts competitor Conor McGregor.
Daryl Morey decided to light conspiracy theories ablaze on Thursday with a tweet about Warriors star Steph Curry. By Adam Hermann
With Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski stepping down, it's a good time to reflect on the best coaches in men's college basketball history.