AJ Storr's talent is obvious, but his No. 1 asset is that he has embraced hard coaching

Wisconsin guard AJ Storr drives past forward Payton Sandfort during a game Jan. 2 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

MADISON – AJ Storr has found a welcoming new home at the Kohl Center: A close-knit team capable of contending for a Big Ten championship.

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and his staff have found the ideal player to help bolster the team after the Badgers missed out on the NCAA Tournament last spring: A talented wing who can score from the perimeter, from mid-range, or at the rim and makes explosive plays in transition and half-court sets.

"He needed us," Gard said, "and we needed him."

But as No. 21 UW (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) prepares to face visiting Nebraska (12-2, 2-1) at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, it must be noted that Storr’s No. 1 asset in his first 13 games at UW hasn’t necessarily been his physical talent.

AJ Storr from Day 1 at UW has been open to being coached hard so he can develop his game

More than anything, Storr has meshed quickly and seamlessly with his new teammates because he is coachable. He wants to learn. He wants to grow his game.

“He has been awesome to coach,” Gard said. “He has been fun to coach. I can get after him."

No one was sure whether that would be the case until Storr arrived on campus.

“You never know until you have them in the gym," Gard said. "And when you really find out is when they have to face adversity, when they have to deal with an unhappy head coach, a coach that is demanding that you do something ABC or XYZ better.

“Or you tell a gifted player that he isn’t perfect and he needs to add layers to his game.

“And he has taken that (coaching).”

Storr came to UW after one season at St. John’s. He started 17 of 33 games for a team that finished 7-13 in the Big East and 18-15 overall. Storr averaged 8.8 points per game, shot 40.4% from three-point range and was named to the league’s all-freshman team.

Storr this season leads a balanced UW team at 15.1 points per game. He has scored in double figures in eight consecutive games and 11 of 13.

Yet you have to look deep inside the numbers to see how Storr’s overall game is blossoming.

AJ Storr shooting fewer three-pointers but is getting to the free-throw line more often

At St. John’s, 38.5% of his shots (94 of 244) were three-pointers (38.5%).

So far this season, only 29.0% of his shots (47 of 162) have been three-pointers.

His three-point percentage is only 29.8% but he has become a more efficient two-point shooter and gets to the free-throw line more frequently.

At St. John’s, Storr made 45.3% of his two-point attempts (68 of 150).

So far this season, Storr has hit 51.3% of his two-point attempts (59 of 115).

The dunks, like the one he hammered home against Iowa off a back-board assist from Chucky Hepburn, are high-percentage shots.

But Storr has gotten better at getting into the lane, coming to a jump-stop and attacking off two feet. That is something the staff stresses to players, regardless of position. That skill is something Storr needed to learn.

Storr has also learned to use the opponents’ scouting report to his advantage.

Although his three-point percentage is down this season, defenders still close out hard. Storr has countered by using subtle fakes to get past his man and to the rim.

He did that against Iowa’s Ben Krikke early in the first half Wednesday, which allowed him to get all the way to the rim for a dunk between Krikke and Owen Freeman.

Later in the half, Storr got the ball in the left corner but guard Tony Perkins closed out to deny the jumper. Storr dribbled hard to his right and put a shoulder into Perkins’ chest. That knocked Perkins off-balance and Storr got to the rim for the third of his four dunks in the game.

The expanding offensive game has resulted in Storr averaging 3.2 free-throw attempts per game. He averaged 1.7 per game as a freshman at St. John’s.

Storr remains a work in progress on the defensive end and Gard got on him during practice Friday after a mental error.

“We’re continuing to coach him hard,” Gard said. “He wants that. Maybe in the moment he doesn’t want it necessarily. But he has been so appreciative of his teammates, how they’ve helped him.

Wisconsin guard AJ Storr scores against Iowa on Jan. 2 at the Kohl Center.

“Chucky and some of the older guys grabbed him on Day 1 back in June and really have helped him acclimate.”

Speaking after practice Friday, Hepburn and Tyler Wahl credited the culture built by the staff.

"They recruit high-level kids," Hepburn said. "They recruit kids who are easy to coach."

That description fits Storr like a glove.

"I feel the way our locker room is set up, we have a lot of guys who are on the same page," Wahl said. "It's not necessarily about you making it to the next level or you getting your points...

"We kept it straight. We're going to be a team here. We're going to work and we want nothing but success for everyone on the team.

"For that to happen it is going to take individuals to work as a group and he has been great learning every single day."

UW assistant Joe Krabbenhoft noted that Gard set the tone -- for the team -- before the season.

"Coach did a really good job at the beginning of the year of (saying): 'We're going to coach you hard. We're going to hold you accountable collectively and individually.'

"This group has been extremely coachable. I think in an age where it is talked a lot that it is hard to coach kids...that's not the case here with this group."

